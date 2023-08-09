Bringing out the good in kids—and parents—with Becky Kennedy | Podcast Summary

Bringing out the good in kids—and parents—with Becky Kennedy | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this enlightening episode of Re:Thinking with Adam Grant, clinical psychologist Becky Kennedy, also known as Dr. Becky, explores the complexities of parenthood.
The fascinating conversation delves into topics like setting boundaries, validating emotions, cultivating values, and the importance of communication in child-rearing.
Understanding Children’s Actions
Understanding the reasons behind children’s actions can lead to changing rules from a place of growth, not just to make them happy.
This understanding can result in greater cooperation.
Feeling Seen and Understood
Feeling seen and understood is more important than individual decisions.
The emotional connection of feeling seen holds more value than any specific decision.
The Gap between Knowing and Doing
Awareness that ‘knowing better’ doesn’t always translate to ‘doing better’ is critical.
Understanding this gap can lead to more effective strategies in managing behaviors.