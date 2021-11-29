    Britain’s crypto exchanges to be levied with a 2% tax

    • A recent update to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs regulations has introduced a digital services tax that will be levied on cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the United Kingdom.
    • Crypto exchanges in the UK will now have to pay a 2% digital services tax according to a Telegraph report.
    • Britain’s tax authorities reportedly demanded that several crypto-asset exchanges hand over details on customers from transactions and holdings in August 2019.
