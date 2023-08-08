Building atomic habits with James Clear | Podcast Summary

Building atomic habits with James Clear | ReThinking with Adam Grant
This episode of ‘ReThinking with Adam Grant’ features James Clear, a renowned executive coach and author, known for his best-selling book ‘Atomic Habits’.
Clear shares his insights on habit formation, the power of small wins, and the influence of identity on our actions.
He provides practical strategies for habit improvement and discusses how his writing process has evolved over time.
Sometimes good titles actually sound a little bit strange when you first hear them… but that’s actually a good thing because it means I can own that language in the reader’s mind. – James Clear
Evolving Writing Process
Writing processes can evolve over time, taking into account different life experiences and responsibilities.
Staying true to oneself and writing about exciting topics can help maintain consistency and quality.
Impact of Clear’s Insights on Habits
Clear’s insights on habits and goal-setting have positively influenced many individuals, helping them build better habits and achieve their goals.
His practical approach to habit formation has made his strategies accessible and implementable.