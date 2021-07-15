Why we don’t have a culture of innovation and problem solving and what can we do about it?

Our current system is designed around instruction-based learning. The results? • fewer opportunities to practice elastic thinking • less excitement around learning as kids are limited to following instructions • kids believing their creative instincts aren’t good enough Ana Lorena Fabrega

Sure, the results look great —and make parents proud!— but LEGO kits end up teaching kids to follow instructions, leaving little room for creativity and imagination. The LEGO example is a good analogy for what’s going on in our education system.

“LEGO isn’t the problem, but it is a symptom of something seriously amiss. We’re entering a revolution of ideas while producing a generation that wants instructions instead.” —@ThisIsSethsBlog

When we specify exactly what the final product should look like, we underestimate kids’ ability to think deeply. When we over-instruct and specify each step of the learning process, we limit kids’ agency and creativity. We leave kids ill-equipped for the real world.

Our current system is designed around instruction-based learning. The results? • fewer opportunities to practice elastic thinking • less excitement around learning as kids are limited to following instructions • kids believing their creative instincts aren’t good enough

We must go back to the original LEGO philosophy—get out of the way and let kids create. Kids are naturals at figuring things out if we let them be. They might be confused and unsure at first, but these feelings encourage them to break molds and reach their full potential.

When adults stop over-instructing, kids start thinking creatively and independently. As we ask kids to put more of themselves into learning, they’ll rise to the challenge and become more engaged and better prepared.