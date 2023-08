Arka Energy, a Silicon Valley based startup designs, builds & launches world’s most innovative clean energy solutions for a sustainable future. The state-of-the-art Arka Collection of products, developed by Arka Energy, consists of the ‘PowerRoof’ and the ‘PowerGazebo’ designed to turn roof and open spaces in homes into an energy-generating asset without compromising on the aesthetics.

👉 : Get it

📍: 5064 Sloan Way Union City CA Zip Code – 94587