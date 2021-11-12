    By 2030, Green fuel to power the entire Kolkata public transportation fleet.

    • Kolkata’s entire public transport will run on clean fuel – electricity, liquefied petroleum gas and compressed natural gas – by 2030, said state’s transport minister Firhad Hakim on Wednesday.
    • By public transport, he meant the bus fleet – both private and state transport undertakings, taxis, and autos.
    • The state has set an ambitious target to be among the top three best states in India in terms of electric mobility penetration by 2030.
