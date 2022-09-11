By age 30, you need to MASTER these life skills to get 95% ahead of people…

– Set limits for what you’ll say yes to.
– Create a daily schedule—and stick with it.
– Set a time limit to complete a task.
– Plan and prioritize tasks or activities.
– Learn to delegate/outsource work.
– Listen more than you speak.
– Ask open-ended questions.
– Pay attention non-verbal cues: body language, tone of voice, eye contact, posture, and facial expressions.
– Be assertive and prioritize self-respect.
– Take control of the deal and make the first offer.
– Always remain calm, a cool head will always get you a better result than an emotional reaction.
– Stimulate your brain with puzzles or chess.
– Shift your focus away from the current problem to possible solutions.
– Write things down because problem-solving involves recognizing patterns, especially from the past.
– Understand your role in the team.
– Don’t play the blame game.
– Always focus on the positive and don’t complain.
– Be willing to make mistakes.
– Push yourself out of your comfort zone.
– Practice active listening when you’re learning something new.
– Avoid making impulsive or emotionally-charged decisions.
– Look at the solution in both the short-term and long-term.
– Make it a habit to ask others for information and opinions, be open-minded and get a wide range of views.
– Be positive and open.
– Building relationships of mutual respect.
– Actively listen to other people’s ideas and ask questions.
