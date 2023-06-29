Byju Raveendran Assures Employees of Overcoming Struggles Amid Loan Conflict and Board Resignations

- Byju Raveendran, the co-founder of Byju’s, reassures employees the edtech firm will overcome its current ‘struggles’ and is close to profitability.
- Raveendran addressed concerns over the Term Loan B dispute and the resignation of auditing firm Deloitte and three board members, stating that departures were amicable without affecting the firm’s growth plans.
- Despite these issues and a value cut by its largest stakeholder, Prosus, Raveendran stands optimistic, describing edtech as a ‘permanent fixture in education’.