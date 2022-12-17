Byju’s accused of deceiving low-income Indian parents into buying expensive courses

  • Rakesh Kumar was pitched a Rs 36,000 tuition course for his 11-year-old daughter by two smartly dressed salesmen who worked for Byju’s. Those salesmen claimed it would be her golden ticket to success.
  • After feeling pressurized by them, he ended up borrowing money from his brother-in-law to buy the course.
  • Twenty-two Byju’s customers, some of whom were from low-income homes, spoke to Context about how salespeople had relentlessly pursued them and even forced some of them to pay for courses.

 

 

