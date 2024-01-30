Byju’s CEO invokes ‘Invictus’, announces $200m rights issue amid controversies

- Byju Raveendran, CEO of Byju’s, has announced a $200 million rights issue to support capital expenditure and corporate objectives amid ongoing controversies.
- Once India’s most-valued startup, Byju’s has faced allegations of accounting irregularities, mis-selling of courses, and layoffs, significantly impacting its reputation and valuation.
- Despite a 118% increase in consolidated revenue in FY22, the company’s losses also surged, raising concerns about financial transparency and timeliness in reporting.