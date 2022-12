NCPCR chairperson said Byju’s “will start taking an affordability test. The test will help them filter out parents with family incomes less than Rs 25,000 a month. They will not sell courses to such parents.”

The assurance comes one week after Byju’s was summoned by NCPCR. The company also claimed that 98.5% of refund requests were handled in less than 48 hours.

