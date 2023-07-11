Byju’s Denies Receiving Any Notification from MCA Amidst Ongoing Controversies

- Byju’s asserts it hasn’t received any communication from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) amidst rumours of a government probe into its account books.
- The edtech company is currently encountering challenges like a loan default lawsuit, financial investigations, recent resignations of board of directors and statutory auditors.
- Despite tumultuous events, Byju’s recently regained some relief with a Delaware court refusing to probe a $500 million transfer from the company’s US-based subsidiary Byju’s Alpha.