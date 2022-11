The size of the IPO could be in the range of $1 billion, valuing Aakash at $3.5-$4B. While BYJU’S still hopes to be listed in the US, it might happen only after Aakash is listed.

BYJU’S acquired Aakash in April last year for a cash-and-stock deal close to $950 million, in what was one of the biggest acquisitions in India in the education space.