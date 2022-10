Byju’s, India’s largest education technology company, with a valuation north of $22 billion, plans to lay off about 12,000 people, nearly 25% of its total workforce, over the next year.

Earlier this month, in separate press statements, co-founder Divya Gokulnath and chief operating officer Mrinal Mohit said Byju’s will lay off 2,500 employees over six months and focuses on sustainable growth and profitability.