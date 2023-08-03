ByteDance hit with lawsuit over alleged non-consensual biometric data collection

- Class-action suit claims ByteDance’s CapCut app collects users’ biometric data, location, and other details without consent, potentially violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.
- Plaintiff alleges that CapCut’s privacy policy is designed to hinder users from giving meaningful consent; app alleged to have ‘backdoor’ that could allow Chinese government access to user data.
- Lawsuit demands ByteDance halt transfer of CapCut user data and content to China, cease non-consensual data collection, and delete unlawfully obtained user data.