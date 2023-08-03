ByteDance hit with lawsuit over alleged non-consensual biometric data collection

  • Class-action suit claims ByteDance’s CapCut app collects users’ biometric data, location, and other details without consent, potentially violating Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.
  • Plaintiff alleges that CapCut’s privacy policy is designed to hinder users from giving meaningful consent; app alleged to have ‘backdoor’ that could allow Chinese government access to user data.
  • Lawsuit demands ByteDance halt transfer of CapCut user data and content to China, cease non-consensual data collection, and delete unlawfully obtained user data.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals