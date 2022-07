Petaluma Councilwoman D’Lynda Fischer led the charge last year to prohibit new gas stations in the city of 60,000, saying “We didn’t know we were the first in the world when we banned gas stations.”

Since Petaluma’s decision, four other cities in the Bay Area have followed suit, and now, leaders in California’s most car-centric metropolis are hoping to bring the climate-conscious policy to Southern California.