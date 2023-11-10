Camille Paglia on Her Lifestyle of Observation and Lamb Vindaloo | Conversations with Tyler

In a riveting conversation with Tyler Cowen, Camille Paglia, a renowned cultural critic, delves into a myriad of topics.

She discusses the influence of technology on culture, the state of contemporary fiction, parenting, gender relations, and her work on Native American culture.

She also shares her thoughts on popular culture, education, her experience with Harold Bloom, and her fascination with Amelia Earhart.

Not to forget, her love for Indian food, particularly lamb vindaloo.

Music and Popular Culture

The music of the 1960s and 70s, including artists like Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin, is timeless and still sounds fresh today.

However, the current state of the music industry has become formulaic and doesn’t allow young artists to develop their talents over time.

The State of Contemporary Fiction

Contemporary fiction is failing to reflect the world as it exists now, leading to a disinterest in it.

The language of the contemporary world is missing from these works, causing a preference for pre-contemporary works.

Love for Indian Food

A love for Indian food, particularly lamb vindaloo, is a constant in her life.

Despite the variety of dishes available, she finds herself unable to order anything else whenever she visits an Indian restaurant.

These women, like Amelia Earhart, they did not bad mouth men. They admired men. They admired what men had done. What they said was, ‘We demand equal opportunity for women,’ which gave us the opportunity to show that we can achieve at the same level as men who did all these great things. – Camille Paglia

I feel that the basis of my work is not only the care I take with writing, with my quality controls, my pros, but also my observation. It’s 24/7. I’m always observing. – Camille Paglia

The Influence of Technology on Culture

The rise of the internet and Silicon Valley has significantly impacted the way children process information, leading to a decline in logical and sequential reasoning.

The internet has also fragmented visual impressions, causing a decrease in the sense of the expansive and the big gesture in modern culture.

The Crisis in Parenting

Parenting today is in a state of crisis, with many children being raised in a pampered environment that does not prepare them for the realities of the world.

This has resulted in a generation of overly sensitive and unprepared young people.

The Study of Native American Culture

The study of Native American culture at the end of the Ice Age can contribute to a broader understanding of Native American culture beyond the common narratives of genocide and disaster.

This work focuses on the religious and metaphysical aspects of the culture, and how they perceived the forces of nature as spirit entities.

Experience with Harold Bloom

Working with literary critic Harold Bloom provided the support and confidence needed to persevere through rejection and get work published.

His understanding of her ideas was instrumental in her success.

Opinions on Various Topics

Economics is underrated, William Faulkner should still be on the reading list, and despite her contributions to conceptual art, Yoko Ono is one of her least favorite people.

The State of Education

Students are not being adequately prepared, especially in the areas of world history and geography.

Online education lacks the human touch, and teaching methods in Ivy League schools are formulaic and produce polished, bourgeois clones.

Views on Amelia Earhart and Feminism

Amelia Earhart and other career women of the 1920s and ’30s were admired for demanding equal opportunities for women, rather than criticizing men.

This approach led to becoming a feminist before the revival of second-wave feminism.

Lifestyle of Observation

Constant observation is the basis of her work.

Avoiding academic conferences, she prefers to listen to conversations in everyday settings like shopping malls and radio shows, particularly sports shows, as they provide a window into the perspectives of working-class people.

Gender Relations and Masculinity

There is a growing disconnect between men and women in the upper middle class, and a shift towards assimilation in gay culture.

The concept of masculinity is being diminished and dissolved, particularly on university campuses, leading to a weakening of both men and women.

