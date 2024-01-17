Can AI Save Our Mental Health?

‘Today, technology has become the way to serve humanity…we don’t realize just how powerful these things are because we see numbers but we don’t see the Deep transformation.’ – Jay Shetty – Jay Shetty

In a fascinating conversation with Michael Acton Smith, co-founder of Calm, we delve into the transformative potential of technology in mental health.

The discussion covers topics from debunking meditation myths to leveraging AI for mindfulness practices.

Table of Contents

Redefining Meditation

Meditation is not confined to religious practices or long hours of solitude.

It can be as simple as taking a mindful breath and gradually building upon it.

This approach makes meditation accessible to everyone, debunking common misconceptions.

Technology’s Role in Mental Health

With platforms like Calm, technology has become a powerful tool in promoting mental health practices.

By making mindfulness more accessible, technology facilitates a cultural shift towards better mental health.