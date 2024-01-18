Can an artistic call save us from the ecological crisis?

‘I think of my paintings as alarm clocks in a way. They are reminders of what’s at stake. The only real problem is we keep pushing the snooze button.’ – Isabella Kirkland

Isabella Kirkland, a renowned artist, uses her paintings as visual reminders of the ecological crisis that our world is currently facing. Through her art, she explores humanity’s relationship with nature and urges for immediate climate action.

Art as an Alarm Clock

Isabella Kirkland views her paintings as alarm clocks, raising awareness about the ecological crisis and rapid biodiversity loss.

Her painting is a meticulously researched depiction of various species, highlighting both the beauty of what remains and the tragedy of what has been lost.

Research-Driven Artistry

Kirkland’s artistic process involves extensive research at natural history museums.

Studying specimens of extinct or endangered plants and animals allows her to accurately represent these species in her work.

This careful attention to detail results in pieces that are both scientifically accurate and emotionally resonant.