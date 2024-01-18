Can recognition heal a divided society?
When I say recognition, one might think, oh, I recognize that this is Jim on the street. The idea of recognition is really about seeing others as worthy. – Michèle Lamont
Renowned Harvard sociologist Michèle Lamont presents her research on the power of recognition and respect in society.
Drawing from her book, ‘Seeing Others: How Recognition Works—and How It Can Heal a Divided World’, she makes a compelling case for prioritizing recognition in our increasingly divided world.
Table of Contents
- The Power of Recognition
- Three Approaches to Building Recognition
- Role of Cultural Leaders
- The Importance of Transforming Narratives
- Recognizing Diversity in Organizations
- Interaction Across Social Classes
- Understanding Inequality
- The Role of Narratives
- Responses to Discrimination
- ‘The Trojan Horse’ Strategy
- Role of Millennials in Society
- Creating Change Through Recognition
The Power of Recognition
Recognition is about seeing others as worthy and considering ways to expand the circle of people we deem valuable in our society.
It is crucial to human dignity to be seen and considered valuable.
Three Approaches to Building Recognition
Building recognition can be achieved through three approaches: maximizing various criteria through which people can be seen as worthy; emphasizing commonalities among humans (ordinary universalism); and reducing stigma associated with certain groups or behaviors.