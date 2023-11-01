Subscribe

Canada bans WeChat from government-issued phones citing security risks

  • Canada has prohibited the use of WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued phones due to privacy and security concerns.
  • The Treasury Board of Canada believes WeChat’s data collection methods provide significant access to device content, although no evidence of compromised government information has been found.
  • China’s foreign ministry has criticized the ban, while Canada advises its citizens to use apps that store data in jurisdictions with privacy laws equivalent to its own.
