Canada Halts Ads on Facebook, Instagram Over News Removal

- The Canadian government and major firms suspend ads on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to stop access to news links following the passage of the Online News Act.
- The move is expected to cost Meta millions in lost advertising revenues as Canada spent approximately $8.6 million on Facebook between 2021-2022.
- Despite opposition to the Act, Google is still receiving ad placements as it appears more willing to negotiate, while Meta refuses to adhere to what it considers an ‘unworkable’ link tax regulation.