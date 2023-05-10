- Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau disagrees with Facebook’s assertion that news has no economic value.
- Trudeau said that this argument is “not just flawed, it’s dangerous to our democracy, to our economy.”
Canada PM Justin Trudeau disagrees with Facebook’s claim that news has no economic value
