Canadian Online News Act expected to cost Google, Meta $170 million collectively

- The Canadian government’s Online News Act requires social media platforms to pay news organizations for content shared.
- The Act applies to platforms with global revenue exceeding Can$1 billion, operating in Canada, and having an average of 20 million monthly users, subjecting Google and Meta to its jurisdiction.
- Exemptions may be granted to platforms with fair, existing commercial agreements that support local, regional, and national news content, uphold journalistic independence, and involve diverse news outlets, including Indigenous and minority communities.