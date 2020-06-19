Canva launches a desktop tool (www.canva.com)

Canva has now launched its desktop tool for both Windows and Mac.

Just tap the Canva icon on your desktop and start designing. No more scanning through multiple browser tabs. You can even set Canva to auto-launch when you log in to your device. Designing anything is now more personalized and convenient than ever.

