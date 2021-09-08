    Capillary acquires Persuade to bolster US biz

    • Singapore headquartered and India born customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider Capillary Technologies on Tuesday said it has acquired Minneapolis, US based customer experience company Persuade.
    • Capillary Technologies did not specify the details of the deal.
    • Warburg Pincus backed Capillary has previously acquired Hyderabad-based multichannel platform for retailers Martjack as well as Bengaluru-based data insight provider for retailers Ruaha Technology Labs and omni-channel order and marketplace management platform Sellerworx.
    [Via]
