Capillary acquires Persuade to bolster US biz
Singapore headquartered and India born customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider Capillary Technologies on Tuesday said it has acquired Minneapolis, US based customer experience company Persuade.
Capillary Technologies did not specify the details of the deal.
Warburg Pincus backed Capillary has previously acquired Hyderabad-based multichannel platform for retailers Martjack as well as Bengaluru-based data insight provider for retailers Ruaha Technology Labs and omni-channel order and marketplace management platform Sellerworx.