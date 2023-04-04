- Global customer loyalty and customer engagement SaaS platform Capillary Technologies has acquired Texas-headquartered Brierley+Partners.
- Brierley+Partners is a leading loyalty technology, strategy, and execution firm in the United States.
- Brierley+Partners provides loyalty solutions that help brands increase customer engagement and retention.
- Brierley’s expertise in this area will be a valuable addition to Capillary Technologies’.
Capillary Technologies acquires US-based Brierley+Partners
[Via]