Car and bike makers in India to get ₹25,000 crore incentive in clean tech scheme

India will give about $3.5 billion or about ₹25,000 crore in incentives to auto companies over a five-year period under a revised scheme to boost the manufacturing and export of clean technology vehicles, two sources aware of the latest proposal told Reuters.
India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to reduce its oil dependence and cut the debilitating pollution in its major cities, while also meeting its emissions commitment under the Paris Climate Accord.