Home News Nitin Gadkari Says New Rules To Make Car Horns Sound Like Musical Instruments Such As Tabla And Flute Soon
- Nitin Gadkari said vehicle manufacturers may be directed to make vehicles with the ‘right type of horn’.
- Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is working on new rules to make vehicle horn sounds more soothing, according to a Lokmat report.
- Gadkari said the ministry is working on new rules and vehicle manufacturers may be directed to use the ‘right type of horn’ that may include the sound of Indian musical instruments.
