Input Output Global, the development company behind Cardano, has postponed the network’s long-anticipated Vasil hardfork upgrade. The team says it has seven bugs to iron out and wants to “allow more time for testing.”

The Vasil hardfork is Cardano’s most significant update since the Alonzo hardfork launched last September. It comes as part of Cardano’s long-planned transition from the so-called Goguen to the Basho era.