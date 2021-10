The fundraising has made CarDekho the 33rd Indian startup to become a unicorn and the second online car-retailing platform to achieve a $1 billion valuation this year.

CarDekho had raised $70 million as a part of its Series D round in December 2019, led by Chinese investor Ping An Global Voyager Fund.

In February, Mint reported that CarDekho postponed plans to open 250 stores and is instead planning to start large format showrooms operated by the company.