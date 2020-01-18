Saregama launches Carvaan GX01 Earphones

As an extension of the brand Carvaan, Saregama has now launched Carvaan branded earphones – the GX01.

Priced at Rs. 1999, GX01 wired earphones have been specifically designed for an augmented aural experience and come with a 14.2 mm sound driver, Carvaan signature sound and enhanced bass.

Carvaan’s success is based on it’s philosophy that innovation is about anthropology and not technology. As part of the Brand’s continuous consumer research process, it stumbled upon an unmet consumer need for economically priced earphones that been specifically designed for enhancing music listening experience.

Carvaan GX01 earphones have been launched to meet this need, delivering first-rate music listening experience across all kinds of devices including mobile phones, laptops and yes Carvaan devices.