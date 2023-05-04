Cashfree Payments appoints Arun Tikoo as CBO and Ramkumar Venkatesan as CTO

  • Cashfree Payments has appointed Arun Tikoo as Chief Business Officer and Ramkumar Venkatesan as Chief Technology Officer.
  • This change in the leadership team is expected to help accelerate innovation and growth.
