- Cashfree Payments has appointed Arun Tikoo as Chief Business Officer and Ramkumar Venkatesan as Chief Technology Officer.
- This change in the leadership team is expected to help accelerate innovation and growth.
Cashfree Payments appoints Arun Tikoo as CBO and Ramkumar Venkatesan as CTO
