This is how healthcare workers are spreading happiness among covid patients #CovidWarriors

India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases almost every day. It is clearly a mentally and exhausting time for all of us.

Doctors across India are battling hard in their personal and professional lives in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care workers and hospitals are under immense pressure and stress, wrestling with a widespread shortage of beds, oxygen, and ventilators as the devastating second wave of COVID-19 has wrecked the country. They put their patients’ lives above everyone, sometimes even above their family.

To ease the tension, tackle stress, and keep mental health in check, many hospitals and doctors go beyond helping the patients by spreading joy to the patients. Healthcare workers from many cities are spreading positivity and joy to the patients affected by COVID-19.

Hospitals cheers for COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh

For example, a hospital in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh enlightened everyone by approaching this very crisis on a positive note. Kanpur’s Krishna Hospital gave a warm-send off to COVID-19 survivors.

The discharged patients were sent home with garlands wrapped around their necks as frontline workers cheered them with loud applause.

Need of the hour dance by Healthline workers in Punjab

Doctors are under constant pressure at the hospitals as COVID-19 cases are increasing day by day. They are at their toes all day long assisting one patient to another. To keep their mental stress under control, doctors dance to cheer up COVID-19 patients in Bathinda (Punjab) to a Punjabi song along with the patients.

The doctors were seen dancing in PPE kits. All the patients and doctors started dancing together, to keep the strength, to show everyone is together in this.

Dancing to the wedding tunes by an ambulance driver in Uttarakhand

Ambulance drivers are under immense stress after carrying COVID-positive patients in and out of hospitals. An ambulance driver from Uttarakhand danced along with a wedding procession wearing a PPE kit.

The driver started dancing to the tunes as a wedding procession passed in front of the hospital he works for. He could not stop himself from joining the baraath (wedding procession) and felt somewhat relieved after dancing.

Celebrating a patient’s birthday in Gujarat

Despite working long hours and giving their services, doctors also go the extra mile to cheers the patients and raise the spirit of the patients suffering from COVID-19. A healthcare worker dance to “Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal” to celebrate a patient’s birthday at Gujarat hospital.

Several healthcare workers and patients cheered as a worker took a break from their hectic schedule to celebrate the patient’s birthday.