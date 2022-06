Catalonian director-general of innovation Daniel Macro discussed some of the key efforts that the government has taken and worked on to make the region a digital hub. Macro’s comments came during the European Blockchain Convention (EBC) 2022.

He revealed that the government is working towards building a Catalonian metaverse called Cataverse, explaining “Cataverse will be linked to the Catalan language and the Catalan culture. That is what we want to have in this metaverse”