CBDC would be an essential tool for combating crypto, according to the Bank of Indonesia.
Central bank digital currencies (CBDC), digital versions of national currencies introduced in response to growing cryptocurrency adoption, would be an essential tool for combating crypto, according to the Bank of Indonesia.
While maintaining a mixed stance on crypto, Indonesian regulators have been increasingly looking at a potential CBDC. In May, the Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo announced plans to launch a digital rupiah as a legal payment instrument in Indonesia.
In mid-November, Bank of Russia’s governor Elvira Nabiullina said that CBDCs should serve as a good option for governments to replace decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.