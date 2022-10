The Competition Commission of India has been investigating the companies since 2019 following allegations by a hotel body that MakeMyTrip gave special treatment to Oyo on its platform.

CCI alleged that the consolidated entity of MMT-Goibibo imposed price parity on hotel partners. CCI slapped a fine of ₹223.48 crore on Make My Trip-Goibibo (MMT-Go) and ₹168.88 crore on OYO.