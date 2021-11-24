Home News Celebrities’ efforts to monetize their NFTs could be hampered by IPR issues.
- Film stars trying to monetize Non-Fungible Tokens could run into intellectual property rights disputes due to ambiguities over their real owners – actors or production houses.
- At the heart of the rights, disputes are the NFTs comprising pictures, autographs, dialogues, or paintings related to a star.
- Many actors and production houses have approached legal experts after well-known director, Quentin Tarantino, was sued by Miramax.
