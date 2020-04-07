Central Government Says Bengaluru Startup Bione’s Rapid Testing Kit For COVID-19 Not Approved

The Central government has put out a notice that the Bengaluru based startup Bione’s self-test kit for coronavirus has not been approved. Previously, a number of media outlets had reported about the kit and said that it would revolutionize the testing process.
The Drugs Comptroller of India, Dr VG Somani has stated that “CDSCO, the competent authority for coronavirus diagnostic kits, has not licensed the diagnostic kit by Bione”. Additionally, the All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) in a letter to the Drugs Comptroller of India has called Bione’s activities a ‘mockery of the government policy’.