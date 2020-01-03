Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that the central government is in the advanced stages of preparing and announcing a new policy on scientific social responsibility considering the latest developments in cyber physical systems, energy storage, quant systems, gene editing, AI and more. Speaking at the 107th Indian Science Congress, he said “At the 2015 ISC, PM Modi used the word ‘Scientific Social Responsibility’. At the moment, we are in the advanced stages of developing a policy on how we can fulfill SSR.”