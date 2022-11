On June 10, 2022, the Department of Consumer Affairs established a committee to create a framework for preventing false and misleading reviews in e-commerce.

The norms may become mandatory after a brief trial period and will apply to all websites that publish consumer reviews. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) prepared the framework for the standard.

[Via]

» Download NBW APP: The Short News App for Busy Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)