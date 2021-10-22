Centre opposes WhatsApp’s plea in Delhi HC challenging new IT rules

HomeNewsCentre opposes WhatsApp’s plea in Delhi HC challenging new IT rules
The central government has opposed WhatsApp’s plea challenging new IT rules and has urged the Delhi High Court to dismiss it.
WhatsApp is foreign commercial entity and its plea challenging the Constitutionality of any Indian law is hence not maintainable at the instance of a foreign commercial entity, the Centre has said as per ANI. In February this year, the government introduced new Information Technology Rules, 2021, making it mandatory for social media intermediaries like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to trace chats and make provisions to identify the first originator of information.