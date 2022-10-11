Previous Coinbase gets ‘in-principle approval’ in Singapore to provide crypto services Next European Commission intends to develop technology to monitor DeFi activity Centre to hold talks with Apple, Samsung to push them for 5G upgrade: Reuters Soumajit Sinha Newsletter First Name Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: Home » News » Centre to hold talks with Apple, Samsung to push them for 5G upgrade: Reuters Reuters Flash: India telecom, IT secretaries to push Apple, Samsung, other players in a closed-door meeting on Oct. 12 to prioritize software upgrades for 5G smartphones, meeting notice shows, amid concerns iPhone, Samsung top models not ready to support high-speed service.— Aditya Kalra (@adityakalra) October 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterRedditEmailLinkedInWhatsApp [Via] » Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS) You may also like News Why heart-shaped traffic lights in Bangalore? News WhatsApp will allow up to 1024 people in group chats News Meta exec denies removing post critical of BJP without verification, then his own email contradicts him News Crypto payment firm MobileCoin debuts ‘Electronic Dollars’ stablecoin