CEO Linda Yaccarino of X Corp Aims for Profitability in 2024
September 28, 2023
Linda Yaccarino announced X Corp is nearing break-even in operating cash-flow.
Yaccarino predicts profit for 2024 after revitalizing X Corp’s ad business.
Changes were made post Elon Musk’s acquisition and subsequent job cuts and policy alterations.
