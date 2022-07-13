google-headquarters-1200x628

CEO Sundar Pichai: Google Will Pause the Hiring Process for the Rest of 2022

Google is reportedly slowing down hiring processes for the rest of 2022. According to a memo by CEO Sundar Pichai to employees, Google will still support its “most important opportunities”, and focus on hiring engineering, technical and other critical roles.

Pichai, in his memo, also highlights that the company hired approximately 10,000 employees in the second quarter of this year, and has a “number of commitments for Q3”. He adds that Google will pause the hiring process for the rest of the year.

