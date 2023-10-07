CEOs express concern over their organizations’ cyberattack protection capabilities

- 74% of CEOs are worried about their organizations’ ability to prevent or minimize damage from cyberattacks, despite 96% acknowledging cybersecurity’s importance to growth and stability, according to an Accenture report.
- The report highlights a reactive approach to cybersecurity, with 60% of CEOs admitting their organizations don’t incorporate cybersecurity into business strategies from the start, and 44% believing it requires episodic intervention.
- Despite 90% of CEOs considering cybersecurity a differentiating factor for their products or services, only 15% have dedicated board meetings for discussing cybersecurity issues, with 91% viewing it as a technical function under the CIO or chief information security officer’s responsibility.