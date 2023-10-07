Subscribe

CEOs express concern over their organizations’ cyberattack protection capabilities

  • 74% of CEOs are worried about their organizations’ ability to prevent or minimize damage from cyberattacks, despite 96% acknowledging cybersecurity’s importance to growth and stability, according to an Accenture report.
  • The report highlights a reactive approach to cybersecurity, with 60% of CEOs admitting their organizations don’t incorporate cybersecurity into business strategies from the start, and 44% believing it requires episodic intervention.
  • Despite 90% of CEOs considering cybersecurity a differentiating factor for their products or services, only 15% have dedicated board meetings for discussing cybersecurity issues, with 91% viewing it as a technical function under the CIO or chief information security officer’s responsibility.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0