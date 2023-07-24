Challenges faced by Foxconn in India highlight semiconductor market barriers

  • Foxconn’s foray into semiconductors by joining with Vedanta for a $19.5 billion venture in India was plagued by high entry barriers and lack of progress.
  • Their efforts were halted when European chipmaker STMicroelectronics, their technology partner, opted out, leaving the joint venture without much expertise.
  • The venture failure underscores the difficulty for newcomers to penetrate the semiconductor market, dominated by established players like TSMC with decades of experience and complex supply chains.
