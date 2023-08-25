Menu
Chandrayaan-3 Rover Begins Lunar Mission, ISRO Confirms Payload Activation
The Chandrayaan-3 rover has moved 8m on the Moon and activated its two science experiments.
The rover can travel up to 500 metres with the power supplied through a solar panel.
All planned rover movements have been successfully verified by ISRO.
August 25, 2023
