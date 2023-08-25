Subscribe

Chandrayaan-3 Rover Begins Lunar Mission, ISRO Confirms Payload Activation

  • The Chandrayaan-3 rover has moved 8m on the Moon and activated its two science experiments.
  • The rover can travel up to 500 metres with the power supplied through a solar panel.
  • All planned rover movements have been successfully verified by ISRO.
