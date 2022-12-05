ChatGPT crosses 1 million users in 5 days December 5, 2022 ChatGPT launched on wednesday. today it crossed 1 million users!— Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022 average is probably single-digits cents per chat; trying to figure out more precisely and also how we can optimize it— Sam Altman (@sama) December 5, 2022 2 0 0 2 0 0 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. Connect with Login with Linkedin Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed ! Download NBW App (Android, iOS)