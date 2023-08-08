ChatGPT did NOT title this podcast (w/ Allie Miller & Ethan Mollick) | Podcast Summary

ChatGPT did NOT title this podcast (w/ Allie Miller & Ethan Mollick) | ReThinking with Adam Grant

The podcast episode features a stimulating conversation between Adam Grant, AI entrepreneur Allie Miller, and innovation and entrepreneurship professor Ethan Mollick.

They delve into the intricacies of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, its potential, challenges, and implications for the future of writing and working.

The discussion also touches upon the ethical considerations of AI and its impact on various industries.