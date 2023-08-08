ChatGPT did NOT title this podcast (w/ Allie Miller & Ethan Mollick) | Podcast Summary

ChatGPT did NOT title this podcast (w/ Allie Miller & Ethan Mollick) | ReThinking with Adam Grant
The podcast episode features a stimulating conversation between Adam Grant, AI entrepreneur Allie Miller, and innovation and entrepreneurship professor Ethan Mollick.
They delve into the intricacies of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, its potential, challenges, and implications for the future of writing and working.
The discussion also touches upon the ethical considerations of AI and its impact on various industries.
AI’s Role in Work Practices
AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming indispensable for professionals, extending their capabilities and boosting productivity.
This shift may lead to the reliance on AI-generated content.
AI’s Impact on Every Industry
AI will influence every single industry, from healthcare to law, to retail.
This will lead to an increase in AI-specific jobs like AI project managers and AI patent lawyers.
Cheating in the Age of AI
Cheating is becoming more prevalent in various forms, depreciating the value of homework.
This should steer the focus towards retooling teaching methods and exploring alternative assessment methods to promote meaningful results and engagement.